Chinese Embassy donates educational materials worth N3M to Garki Sec. Sch.

By Lizzy Okoji

The Chinese Embassy on Thursday donated educational materials worth 3 million naira to Government Secondary School (GSS) Garki, Abuja as part of its continuous support toward the advancement of education in Nigeria.

The items include twenty six bookshelves, nine tables, twenty six chairs and three desks.

According to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, the donation to schools in the FCT is also aimed at further promoting the existing good and dynamic relationship between Nigeria and China.

Pingjian who was represented by Mr Li Xuda, Director, China Cultural Centre said that developing the educational sector crucial to the development of every country.

“Today we come here to donate some book shelves, desk, tables, books and other items and this is to help keep our friendship going, promote the educational system here and the dynamic relationship.

“And I am confident that if we work hard together, shoulder by shoulder, the future will be more bright and we will have more fruitful achievements.

“China and Nigeria we have very good relationship in every field, in education and in culture.

“We donate these materials to promote the educational system in Nigeria and keep our dynamic relations going and with our joint effort, both China and Nigeria can achieve a lot.

“For both countries, we are good friends, good partners and we really wish Nigeria can develop quickly.

“Education is the foundation of a country and if you want to develop very quickly, first you should let the education sector develop quickly.

“We have established 13 Chinese corners mainly in the FCT and we spent over 3 million naira on these materials.

“Last week, we spent over five million naira to donate to the China assisted Model School in Nyanya and we will donate more things to help local schools have good starting conditions,” Zhou said.

He reiterated that a lot has been achieved through the Nigeria/China relations.

This, according to him includes the establishment of Chinese Centres in schools in the FCT in the past ten years.

The envoy also recounted the strong cultural relations such as the Sino-Nigeria cultural fiesta and the Chinese Temple fair in which Nigerian students are able to participate and win prizes.

Mr Yahaya Muhammad, Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) expressed appreciation to the Chinese embassy for its unrelenting support and contributions to the development of education in the FCT.

Muhammad who was represented by Mr Sunny Omonidafe, Secretary of the Board said that there were no dynamic relations that surpassed China’s assistance and synergy with the FCT SEB.

He assured the Chinese government of effective management of the materials for the purpose they were given.

He also expressed appreciation to the embassy for the Chinese Corners set up in schools across the FCT, adding that they had further strengthened relations between Nigeria and China.

“We do not take this for granted and this is showing that friendship has been extended from across the borders,” Muhammad said.

Also speaking, Mr Adamu Baba, Director, Co-Curricular, SEB said that the FCT Secondary Education Board was in full recognition of the dynamism of the cultural relations between the two countries.

He said that the relationship had provided some staff of secondary schools in the territory the opportunity of going to China to acquire modern knowledge.

Baba said that the knowledge had also improved the skills of the teachers in the management of the schools and the management of cultural heritage.

The Director Co-Curricular also thanked the embassy for the sponsorship of the Sino-Nigeria Festival where participating schools won prizes and received donation of items worth N4 million.

Baba solicited the Chinese embassy’s assistance in extending the establishment of the Confucius Centre to Nigeria as it has in other African countries. (NAN)