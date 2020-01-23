FG constructs N160m water plant at Jigawa varsity

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Federal Government has constructed a mini water plant worth N160 million at Sule Lamido University (SLU) in Jigawa.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawan Taura, stated this during the commissioning of the project in Kafinhausa on Thursday.

Taura said the plant had immensely addressed the acute shortage of water experienced by staff and students in the university.

“We are here today to witness the official commissioning of mini water supply scheme executed in the university by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“Contrary to the name tagged for the project, I wish to state categorically that the water reticulation project is a gigantic investment worth N160 million.

“The project has assisted the university in no small way, as it addresses the problem of water supply for staff and students of the university,” taura said.

He explained that the project included drilling of five industrial boreholes, erection of 266,000 liters surface tank and 133,000 liters overhead tank on 15 meters steel tower.

“ It also comprises of the provision of a modern treatment plant with 2.4×1.2 pressure cylinder, two sand filters, two inter-filter pumps of 1.5 horsepower (one on duty, one on standby) and two 15 horsepower booster pumps.

“ It also includes the provision of a 33KVA sound proof generator and 7.5 kilometer reticulation work.

“The treatment plant consists of an office, a store, a generator room and a toilet facility,” the VC said.

Taura said the university had also received supply of medical equipment from the ministry and benefitted from 100 solar-powered street lights installation.

He, therefore, expressed his profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works and his staff, for citing the developmental projects at the university.

In his remarks, the Director, Special Project Unit (SPU) in the ministry, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, said the project was part of the ministry’s special projects that cut across various sectors of the economy.

“ They are aimed at alleviating and providing succor from ravages of poverty within the core rural communities of the nation as envisioned by the “Change Agenda” of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015,” he said.

Hussaini said the SPU, which was established in 2015, oversaw and coordinated the implementation of Direct Mandate, Constituency/Zonal Intervention and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects and programs domiciled in the ministry by members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives).

Speaking, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, commended the federal government and the ministry for the gesture.

Badaru, represented by his Deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, said the project would go a long way in ensuring adequate water supply to the university community. (NAN)