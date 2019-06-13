FG inaugurates committee for Secondary Education Commission

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Government on Thursday inaugurated a 15-man committee for the take-off of the National Commission for Secondary Education.

Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, while setting up the committee in Abuja charged it to work with modalities for the smooth take-off of the commission.

The law establishing the commission was passed into law in 1999 but was never implemented.

Echono noted that the commission would have a trim and a efficient workforce.

According to him, the law setting up the 20 years old commission must be reviewed by the committee.

”The president approved secondary education commission to fill the identified gap because we have TETFund seeing through tertiary education and UBEC the basic education.

”The secondary school education was seen as an orphan but this commission will help fill the gap.

”The primary function of this commission is to set standards and ensure education meet the needs of our country as well as global competitiveness.”

Echono, however, called on members to submit a draft report within three weeks to determine the organisational structure and manpower requirements of the commission.

The permanent secretary of the ministry serves as the chairman of the committee, while the members are: Dr Lami Amidu, Director, Basic Education, Mrs E.O Adedigba, Director, Technical and Science Education, Mr C.O Ogbede, Director, Education, Planning, Research and Development.

Others are Mr Anwalu Kolo, Director, Human Resources, Mrs O.O Ajibade, Director, Legal Services and staff from agencies of under the ministry.