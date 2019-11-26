FG urged to appoint APCON Council chairman

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Mr Lolu Akinwunmi, Group Chief Executive, Prima-Garnet Africa, has called on the Federal Government to appoint a council chairman for the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to address the challenges in the industry.

Akinwunmi, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a three-day National Advertising Conference with the theme: “Advertising in the Post Digital Age: the Profession, the Business and Nigeria`s Socio-Economic Development’’

He said that the Council had been without a chairman for the past six years, saying APCON is the major organisation that plays a key role in public orientation and serves as a gate keeper.

He noted that advertising industry promoted both job and productivity growth in the society, adding that the profession could help the government to achieve economic milestone.

“One of the key things our association can do for this government is to support and drive government’s economic and social organisation programmes.

“As key components of change the government needs to take certain steps to actualise things, hence the need for an urgent review of national communication policy.

“The communication policy is a deliberate system of principles to guide decisions in the area of public dissemination of critical information,’’ Akinwunmi said.

Similarly, Mrs Ijedi Iyoha, Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, APCON, said that Advertising profession had been a key contributor in Nigeria’s economic system.

Iyoha said: “the profession’s activities bring positive balance and helpful social effects in our every day dealings with one another, our relationship as a nation with other nations and in our existence as a people.

“The prominence of our domestic investment, our ability to persuade and retain foreign investors and the acceptance of our market in the international community cannot be better put together without the advertising industry.

“We have tremendously helped in shaping our economy into what it is today.

“The industry is having a fair share of its own challenges which, we hope through this conference, we can address.

“And consequently chart a healthier and harmonious course for the improvement of the profession and for the progress of our nation,’’ she said.

According to her, the advertising industry commands a great deal of influence in information dissemination, technology, commerce, politics, religion, sports, social investment programmes and so on.

“We are aware of government’s recognition of the potential the industry wields in contributing to economic development through job creation, driving the rights of consumers, social change, information dissemination and promotion of national interest.

“Others are protection of the environment, quality consciousness in investment, education, governmental policies, global affairs and other works of life.

“The advertising profession is an essential bridge which requires no dichotomy between the public sector and the private sector to exist.

“The intensification of promotional policies by government for this profession will translate to immeasurable boost in the economy. Nigeria is a destination to reckon with.’’

Iyoha said that the conference was an opportunity to open a welcoming chapter in the advertising industry.

“This conference does not seek to exhaustively conclude on our ideas, thoughts or reflections but to open the door for continued conversation on the improvement of advertising in Nigeria.

“So we must work diligently to build upon the achievements made from this event in an improved style annually.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, urged the advertising practitioners to always use the industry to drive the change that we desire.

Represented by Mrs Grace Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mohammed said that the industry had a role to play to support good governance in the country.

He said that the advertising practitioners should make national interest paramount in their advertisement, saying that advertisements should be decent and mindful of Nigeria culture.(NAN)