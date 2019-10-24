Group prepares bill to tackle examination malpractice, sex for grades, others

By Angela Atabo

Zero Tolerance Social Immoralities Initiative (ZETSI Africa) says it is sponsoring an examination malpractice prohibition bill to, among other things, curb sex for grades and other irregularities .

Founder of ZETSI Africa, Mr Rasaq Jeje announced this on Thursday at the group’s maiden summit on examination malpractices in Abuja.

He said that examination malpractice was a major problem that had plagued the educational system for long.

“ZETSI Africa has found out that the major purveyors of examination malpractices in Nigeria are tutorials centres also known as miracle centres .

“Unfortunately institutions responsible for the management of our educational system have not found it expedient to regulate their activities.

“We have resolved to take it upon ourselves to assist the government in monitoring and regulating the activities of these tutorial centres across Nigeria.

“We would like the public to know that ZETSI Africa will be working with other relevant stakeholders to propose an examination malpractices prohibition bill to the National Assembly.

“This should go a long way in halting examination malpractices in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Jeje said that the group resolved to fight malpractice from a law angle because it discovered that fighting the menace of examination malpractice required a professional fight.

He said that the group was already in contact with the House Committee on Basic Education and was also seeking the contribution of other relevant stakeholders before officially submitting the report to the National Assembly.

Prof .Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said that examination malpractice was a cankerworm in the nation’s education system

Represented by Mr Emmanuel Aduju, Deputy Director (Admission), he said that JAMB had been fighting malpractices via the computer based test .

“I commend the work ZETSI Africa is doing to support us in fighting examination malpractices, so I am supporting you with the sum of N500,000 so that the fight against malpractices will continue ,’’ he saida

Miss Grace Victor, a student from Model Secondary School Maitama, said that the programme was very important and beneficiary to her because it revealed the effect of examination malpractice and why students should not engage in it.

Similarly, Mr Chidera Orajaku of Government Secondary School, Jabi, said that the programme was a good initiative towards the eradication of education malpractices.(NAN)