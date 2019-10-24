IPPIS can’t handle Universities’ peculiarities – ASUU

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to review and improve the capacity of the Integrated Personal Payroll System (IPPIS) to make it flexible before enrolling universities.

Prof. Theophilus Lagi, the ASUU Coordinator, Abuja chapter, made the appeal at a news conference in Gwagwalada on Thursday.

He explained that lack of flexibility of IPPIS had made it inappropriate and incapacitated to address the peculiarity in the University system.

Lagi said there is no clear and convincing evidence that IPPIS can capture remuneration of staff on sabbatical, external examiners and earned academic allowance.

According to him, IPPIS will constitute an impediment in the ability of universities to recruit staff for new programmes as well as replace newly employed staff until they are enrolled into IPPIS data base.

“The law establishing each university is an Act of the National Assembly; hence cannot be upturned by operations of the office of the AGF.

“The office of AGF should note that our members are only answerable to their respective Governing Councils and no university in the world operates IPPIS related system.

“The Abuja zone of ASUU wishes you reaffirm its objection to the idea of IPPIS since it undermines university autonomy and has no place in the Act; it is illegal and unconstitutional,’’ the official said.

The coordinator maintained that enrolling its members into IPPIS contradicts the basic principles of the governing council in the general administration of funds, employment and promotion of staff.

However, he said, it was agreed that the university should be allowed to operate in compliance with their enabling laws, rules and regulations in conformity with due process and the laws of the land.

“Governing council shall be left free to exercise their responsibility for good management, growth and development of their respective universities.

“The IPPIS recognises 60 years and 65 years as against 70 years retirement age of a professor.

“On the issue of lecturers on sabbatical leave, IPPIS recognises for a maximum period of one year only but applicable to seven years as against the stipulated years,” he added. (NAN)