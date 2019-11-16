Jigawa NUT introduces “End Well” programme for teachers

By Abdullahi Shugaba,

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Jigawa chapter has introduced what it called, “End Well” programme for its members.

The Chairman of the union, Alhaji Abdulkadir Yunusa, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Yunusa said that the programme was meant for interested Teachers who wished to save some money monthly which they would collect after their retirement from service.

“And interested members can as well access loan facilities from the saving,” he said.

He said the programme was not compulsory, as teachers were at liberty to save or not to save against their retirement.

“There is no fixed amount for the savings, everybody is free to decide on what he or she can save monthly.

“It will interest you to know that you can collect your money immediately after your retirement to start life before you collect your gratuity from the government.

“We have a Board of Trustees for the programme manned by a Chairman and members,” the chairman said.

He, therefore, advised members of the union to key into the programme to enable them to enjoy its immense benefits during their retirement.