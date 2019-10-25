Just in: Safiyya Ahmed wins 2019 BBC Hausa’s women’s writing competition

“Maraici”(Orphanhood) by Safiyya Ahmad has won the 2019 BBC Hausa short story contest for women.

“Maraici” is the story of Karima, a girl who, abandoned as an infant, grows up in an orphanage and is adopted by Hajiya Babba, a benefactor that puts her through primary and secondary education and then marries her off – but the marriage ends in dissolution and she is rejected by her benefactor.

The first runner up story in the competition is Jamila Abdullahi Rijiyar Lemo’s “Ba A Yi Komai Ba” (Nothing New) while the Second runner up is “A Juri Zwa Rafi” by Jamila Babayo.

Details Later…