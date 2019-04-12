MTN enlightens UniAbuja students on 4G

A team from MTN, one of the leading mobile network operator in Nigeria visited the University of Abuja to enlighten students on the need to be on the 4G network.

Mr Olumide Sotipo, Data and Device analyst, MTN marketing on Friday told News Agency of Nigeria that 4G network is a standard set for high-speed wireless communication for smartphones, tablets and notebooks.

He said that 4G is more than 10 times faster than 3G and encouraged all students to switch to 4G internet network.

He said: “Techology is life that is why MTN pulse is sponsoring the programme. MTN has the cheapest call rate and data bundle.

“We brought games, music to dance and gift items for the students. Those who are on 3G can migrate to 4G.”

One of the students, who gave his name as Sega, won a dance competition and was given a Bluetooth speaker.

Many students lined up to take the opportunity of the network on their campus to switch their sims from 3G to 4G network. (NAN)