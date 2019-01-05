NANS not for sale, students tell ASUU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) warned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it is not for sale.

“We want to tell ASUU that NANS is not for sell, we have not and will not turn our struggles to source of empowerment,” Mr Adeyemi Amoo, NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO) said.

The leadership of NANS distanced itself from the purported allegations by the ASUU that it received N150 million from presidency, accused NANS of wooing civil society organisations to malign NANS.

“We commend the well-meaning, intellectual and genuine civil society groups for not falling cheap for this blackmail, as we’ve gotten informed and reliably that they’ve also been lobbied by ASUU to join them in pushing such blackmail.

“We are not surprised that this blackmail isn’t flying beyond the pseudo groups they’ve been able to arrange and mobilise with cash.’’

He faulted the accusations that it received N150 million from presidency, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari was not the type that offers bribe.

The students said Buhari, a known person in character and style to virtually all Nigerians, would never dole out such amount of money for any reason, which would not be of any national benefits or developments.

Amoo called on Nigerian students to discountenance the allegations by ASUU, saying that the association was ready to protect the interest of all the students.

President Buhari on January 3, met with the leadership of the Nigerian Students to resolve issues with ASUU and the meeting centred on ways to smoothen unresolved issues that led to the industrial action.

” No doubt this propaganda might have seen the acceptance of the masses if it wasn’t targeted towards Buhari himself.”