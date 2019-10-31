Nestle Sales Academy graduates pioneer students

By Peter Ejiofor

Nestlé Nigeria has celebrated the 41 pioneer graduates of Nestlé Sales Academy, a programme jointly run by the Lagos Business School and Nestlé Nigeria Plc.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the graduates, Nestle’s employees, graduated from the Academy, earning professional certifications and diplomas on Oct. 25.

According to the company, Nestlé Sales Academy is an accelerated development programme combining classroom trainings, field visits, assignments, exchange programmes and mentorship to ensure graduates develop the required skills and competencies in sales.

It aims at improving the professional competence and leadership capability of the company’s sales team.

This objective is in line with the company’s commitment to create an environment that allows employees to learn, grow and thrive in each country where it operates.

The Managing Director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mauricio Alarcon, said at the event, “Our people are key to the success of this company and we will continue to invest in them.

“I urge the new graduates to continue to excel in their different roles and to be agents of change in their respective teams.’’

Also, while commending the graduates, Chandana Fernando, Commercial Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, said, “The company believes in you, hence the investment in your development. This is an investment for today and for tomorrow.’’

He also restated that the purpose of the academy was to develop the skill sets and the mindset to gain competitive advantage for Nestlé through sales professionalism.

Mr Charles Ivenso, Director of Finance and Administration, Lagos Business School, commended Nestlé for the visionary goal and commitment toward making huge investments in employees.

One of the trainees, Gbenga Adeyemo, reflecting on his experience during the training said: “My participation in the academy has been a great platform for personal and professional development.

“Networking with intelligent and motivated colleagues and the esteemed faculty of the academy has helped shape my vision for the years ahead. This has truly been a worthwhile experience.’’

Nestlé Nigeria remains committed to investing in people development and will commence the next session of the Sales Academy in 2020.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc began simple trading operations in Nigeria in 1961 and has today grown into a leading food manufacturing and marketing company.

It is the biggest food company in West Africa and employs around 2,300 people and has three world-class factories.

Nestlé Nigeria manufactures and markets a range of high quality brands including NESTLÉ PURE LIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, MAGGI and NESCAFÉ. (NAN)