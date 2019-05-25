NGO seeks teaching of leadership skills in public secondary schools

By Oluwafunke Ishola

An NGO, Project L.E.A.D, says there is need to deliberately instill leadership skills in youths in their formative ages toward preparing them to sustainably impact on the nation’s socio-economic growth.

Ms Amaka Amalu, Director, Project L.E.A.D, said this on Friday in Lagos during the Prefects’ Induction Ceremony for Ideal Girls High School, Surulere.

She said that research had shown that there was poor attention to leadership in Nigerian public secondary schools, adding that there were no subjects or topics in the school curriculum for leadership skills.

“For Private Schools, leadership skills are intentionally taught to the students to prepare them for the future.

“It is a great concern that prefectship has been more of a thing of pride than of purpose and responsibility in our schools.

“It is more about being adorned with badges, bragging about titles and having names written in the school history books, as opposed to using the roles to make an impact during their tenures and even after,’’ she said.

Amalu, who was an alumna of Ideal Girls High School, said that Project L.E.A.D would focus on helping prefects become aware of their potential and build them for future leadership roles.

She said that the purpose would be achieved through mentoring and coaching, done with the assistance of the school management and successful leaders in various fields of endeavour, to ensure a mindset shift in the students.

Amalu said Project L.E.A.D was collaborating with the International Women’s Society (IWS), Laterna Ventures, Roving Heights and Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, to drive the initiative to success.

Mrs Celestina Idowu, Principal, Ideal Girls High School, commended Amalu for giving back to her alma mater through shaping the future generation.

“Being a health prefect during her days in the school, she wants to impact knowledge into the 2019 prefects’ set, which I believe will position the students well to impact their generation,’’ she said.

She urged other alumni to imitate Amalu to reshape their alma mater toward building a better society. (NAN)