NGO trains 50 litreracy facilitators in Ebonyi

By Douglas Okoro

Education Today for Sustainable Development Initiative (ETSDI), a non-governmental organisation, has embarked on the training of 50 facilitators of mass litreracy, adult and non formal education in Ebonyi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilitators were drawn from different centres of the Ebonyi mass litreracy education for the programme, which began on Friday.

In an address of welcome, the National Coordinator of the group, Miss Ijeoma Ekwueme, said that the objective of the training was to improve the skills and capacity of the facilitators in modern skills in technicalities for efficient service delivery.

According to her, the strategic focus of the organisation is to provide non-formal education and life skills for women and out-of-school girls, those who have never been to school and those who left early because of early or unwanted pregnancy or child marriage.

She further said that the NGO was committed to promoting girl education and wellbeing as well as ensuring that women and girls lived their lives to their full potentias in an environment free from all forms of gender-based violence.

She said that enhancing the capacity of the facilitators was critical to ensure that they imbibed the right type of skills required to offer quality support and education to the participants.

“The training will equip you with relevant skills to impact new knowledge in this class of citizens to be able to cope with life challenges.

“The training, which also addresses sexuality education, sexually transmitted diseases, is aimed at promoting quality education and health outcomes for adolescent and young people in Ebonyi.

“The exercise will enable us produce an Ebonyi with more empowered women and girls, who are living lives to their fullest potentials”, Ekwueme said.

Ekwueme called on relevant authorities and critical stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach to stem the spate of out-of-school children syndrome, child marriage, rape and all forms of gender-based violence in Ebonyi.

She urged the participants to be committed, passionate and to take the training seriously in order to enhance their capacities. (NAN)