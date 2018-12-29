Nigerian students mourn Shagari

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commiserated with the Shagari family and Nigerians over the loss of former President Shehu Shagari.

In a statement signed by Mr Adeyemi Amoo, its National Public Relations Officer and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, NANS described the death of Shagari as a “great loss to the country.

“Without mincing words, NANS describes Alhaji Shehu Shagari as an elder statesman with worthy and commendable records in the nation’s history.

“NANS prays that Almighty Allah forgives him his wrong doings and grant him Aljannatu Firdaus.”

The association called on leaders at all levels to emulate the good qualities of the late elder statesman.

“Death is an inevitable price we will all pay at an unknown time individually,’’ NANS said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Shagari was Nigeria’s president from 1979 to 1983.

He died on Friday in Abuja at the age of 93 after a brief illness.