Nigeria’s private universities jump to 79

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu
Education Minister, Adamu Adamu announces four more private universities

Private universities in Nigeria are now 79, with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of four more.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said Wednesday that the four new universities have satisfied the criteria for establishing a university in Nigeria as provided by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

They are Greenfield University, Kaduna; Dominion University, Ibadan Oyo State; Trinity University, Ogun State and Westland University in Iwo, Osun State.

Nigeria now has 164 universities, comprising 40 federal universities, 45 state-owned universities, and 79 private universities.

