No school, clinic in Padi, Jigawa community

The People of Padi Community in Sule Tankakar Local Government Area of Jigawa have appealed to Gov. Muhammad Badaru to build a primary school for them.

This is to improve the rate of enrolment of their children, especially the girl-child in schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sule Tankakar is about 300 kilometres from Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The Village Head of the area, Malam Nura Haruna, who disclosed this to NAN in Dutse on Thursday, added that the community, with a population of about 10,000, has no primary school.

He explained that their children trek about 12 kilometres to go to school in a nearby village.

Haruna also appealed to the governor to build a dispensary for the community, adding that this would ease the suffering of the residents especially women and children.

He said that the residents of the community have to walk up to nine kilometres to access a health facility.

“We don’t have a single clinic, in our village. Each time we are sick, we walk to far places to seek for medication,” Haruna said.

