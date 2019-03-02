NOUN admits, matriculates 17,000 students for 2019 session

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), on Saturday matriculated no fewer than 17,000 new students for the 2019 Academic Session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, disclosed this during the matriculation ceremony at the institution’s headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu who was represented by the Center Director, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Special Study Center, Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, urged the students to conduct themselves properly throughout their studies.

He said the exercise was part of the 18th matriculation ceremony which took place at the 78 study centres of NOUN across the country.

“NOUN is not a regular university, as a result, desist from all the anomalies, like cultism, sexual harassment by lecturers that exist in conventional universities.

“I want to meet you in the next four years, during your graduation, full of knowledge and ready to take on the world as a result of your studentship in NOUN.

“We have established a Directorate of Learning Content Management System charged with bridging the Gap between you and your lecturers wherever they may be.

“Initially what was missing is negotiation, we have made contact and with the amended act, negotiation with NYSC and Council on Legal Education will start soon,’’ he said.

He explained that since the last matriculation in 2018, the institution had put in place, a number of adequate measures that will ease learning in NOUN.

Adamu equally said that the institution had strengthened the students entrepreneurship training aimed at empowering students’ creativity and capabilities.

Speaking on behalf of other matriculated students, Miss Sintiki Mathey of Political Science Department, promised that they would work hard and obey the rules of the institution throughout their studies.