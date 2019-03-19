NOUN to become hub for digital learning soon – VC

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), says a proposal for African Centre for Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL) submitted to World Bank for funding of digital learning through NUC has scaled the first stage.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Abdallah Adamu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen ahead of the 8th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

Adamu said the center when established, would focus on the development of information technologies for improving the quality of learning and digital policies that would improve learning in the university.

“The centre will be funded by the World Bank with 4, 000 dollars to- 6, 000 dollars in a five year cycle.

“The overall objective of the project is to increase quantity, quality and development of relevant postgraduate education in selected universities through regional specialisation.

“Hence, the proposed activities of the centre seek to address the developmental challenges by improving the quality of digital experts and policies.

“The centre also seek to achieve this through postgraduate education for capacity building of ICT tools in the acquisition of critical skills in science,” he said.

According to him, the Learning Content Management Directorate (LCMD), is strategically positioned to facilitate the fulfillment of NOUN’s mandate of providing functional and qualitative learning through the means online.

The V-C disclosed that 15 out of the 18 programmes submitted to the National University Commission (NUC) had all received accreditation.

He, however, disclosed that the Presidential Assent to the amendment of NOUN Bill would empower the institution to enter into negotiations with the authorities in charge of the Law School and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).