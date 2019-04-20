NUC okays University of Agriculture, Environmental science in Imo

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the take-off of Nigeria’s 49th state-owned and 171st tertiary institution with the coming on stream of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in Imo State.

During the certificate presentation in Abuja, the commission’s Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the Umuagwo-based citadel of learning makes second to be established by the state government.

He said an enabling law backing its existence had been enacted by the House of Assembly.Responding, Governor Rochas Okorocha said the increasing number of admission seekers from the state informed the decision.

Guardian