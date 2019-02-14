NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid breaking electoral law

By Yakubu Uba

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members participating as INEC ad-hoc staff in the general election that they would be jailed if they break any electoral law in the course of their assignment.

Kazaure gave the warning Thursday in Yola while addressing corps members trained to participate in the exercise.

Represented by Mr Sadiq Ipaku, Chief Inspector of NYSC, Abuja, Kazaure said it was mandatory for corps members to know the Electoral Act and discharge their assignment inline with the law, and the training provided to avoid falling into trouble.

Kazaure said over the years, corps members have distinguished themselves during elections and should continue to do so.

“Your predecessors, right from year 2008 when the collaboration started, have proven their mettle and made each succeeding election more credible and acceptable than the proceeding one.

“It is against this background that the nation is once again calling on you for this very important assignment,” Kazaure said.

In his remarks, the Adamawa Coordinator of NYSC, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed tasked the corps members to be confident and take full responsibility during the assignment so as not to be messed up by any politician.

Mohammed tasked also tasked them to be security conscious, adding that there was an agreement with INEC not to post corps member to crisis areas.

He also said that special numbers would be provided them to make quick contact in the case of any difficulty or emergency.

In his speech, the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Kassim Gaidam, who described corps members as “the core of INEC ad-hoc staff”, said the commission has confidence full confidence in their ability to deliver.

Gaidam assured them of adequate security and welfare, adding that their training allowances would be paid on Friday, while other allowances would be paid as at when due.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the interactive session was the distribution of relevant pamphlets on election guidelines, and lecture on security tips by officials from Department of State Security.