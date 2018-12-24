Reasoning contest fetches 3 students N2.2m

Three Nigerian university students have won N2.2 million prize in the “Platinum Reasoning Contest” held at the University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contest was organised by Platinum Mind Global Company (PGMC) on Monday.

Animasaun Victor of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, won N1 million first prize; Jesuloyomi Temitayo of University of Ilorin received N700, 000 as second prize; and Taiwo Owolabi of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, won N500, 000 third prize.

Speaking during the programme, Mr Abdulkadir Agboola, Coordinator of PGMC, said the reasoning contest was organised to identify African students with special talent for development.

Abdulkadir enjoined the winners to utilize the money judiciously and creatively towards the advancement of their potential.

He said that the month-long selection process was very tough and rigorous, encompassing presentation of series of projects for industrial usage.

In his remarks, Mr Ayandeji Peter, a PGMC official, urged the students to be creative and contribute their quota to the quest of alleviating poverty by investing the money in small scale business rather than looking for white collar jobs.

Also, Mr Ruth Adeola, PGMC legal adviser, also urged the winners to see their success as an opportunity to move further in the ladder of life.

She advised the students against giving room for euphoria of success that could derail them from the good path, saying youthful exuberance kills dreams in the absence of guidance.

The students, in their responses, thanked the organisers with a promise to invest the prize money wisely. (NAN)