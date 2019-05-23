Senate passes Bill to establish Federal University in Uga

The Senate on Thursday passed for the third time, a Bill for the establishment of a Federal University in Uga, Anambra state.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report by the Committee on Education and TETFUND, after a public hearing on the bill sponsored by Sen. Andy Uba.

The committee chaired by The committee, Chaired by Sen. Jubrin Barau, which submitted its report to Senate at plenary, recommended among other things, that the Bill be passed and the University established.

The Senate unanimously approved the Bill for transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Earlier, the Committee while presenting the report, reminded the senate that the bill was read for the first time in December 2018 and referred.

Chairman of the committee added that it (the committee) committed the Bill on Public Hearing on January 15, 2019, where he said that participants unanimously supported the University’s establishment.

He said that the bill was laudable as the creation of the university would help create more access to tertiary education in the state and in Nigeria in general.

Recall that during the public hearing, Sen. Uba told the committee that the university will further advance Nigeria’s body of knowledge through research.

“One of the yearnings of the people of Anambra state especially my Senatorial District, is to have increased access to quality tertiary education. This bill is crafted specifically to cater to that need.

“The establishment of this institution is informed by the imperative to create greater access to university education in view of a large number of qualified candidates who are annually stranded in their failed attempts to gain admission into universities in Nigeria.

“Our economy has very high potentials and requires high level scientific and technical skills to drive it. The establishment of this university will go a long way into achieving those targets.

“The bill is well organized for its very own purpose of a modern academic and research institution,” he said.