Sokefun emerges NOUN’s Deputy VC

The Senate of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has elected Prof. Justus Adedeji Sokefun as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).

NOUN’s Director, Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that Sokefun polled 48 votes to defeat Prof. Gbenga Ojo, who garnered 18 votes to emerge winner.

Sheme said the election was conducted during the Senate meeting held in Lagos on March 5.

Until his election as DVC, Sokefun was the Director, Lagos Study Centre of the university.

He studied Law at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) and obtained his Bachelor in Law in 1984.

Sokefun proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, where he became a Barrister at Law between 1984-1985.

He enrolled for his master of Laws at the prestigious University of Lagos in 1989.

He started his career as a Graduate Assistant at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he taught between 1985-1986.

In 1987, Sokefun joined the services of the then Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye (Olabisi Onabanjo University) until 2007.

Early in his career, Sokefun had exhibited great brilliance and this earned him an appointment as a Special Assistant to the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation between 1993-1994, a position he held at a tender age.

After his meritorious service at the national level, Sokefun became the Sub-Dean, Faculty of Law, Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, from 1994 to 1997. He rose through the ranks to become HOD, Public Law and Jurisprudence, in the same university from 1997 to 2000.

In view of his commitment to duty, Sokefun became Dean, Faculty of Law, at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, between 2001 and 2007.

He joined the services of the National Open University of Nigeria as a Professor in 2007.

He was Dean, Faculty of Law, NOUN, from 2007 to 2010, and was appointed on the same position between 2013-2016.

Sokefun has contributed immensely to the development of the NOUN, where he served in several capacities.

The new DVC also contributed in no small measure to the development of the country.

He served as Member, Committee on Maritime Dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon 1993-1994; Member, Human Rights Committee, Federal Ministry of Justice, 1993-1994, and Member, Human Rights Enforcement Committee, Olabisi Onabanjo University, 1999 till date.

Sokefun has been a Professor of Law at NOUN since 2007.

He is also a Visiting Scholar and Foundation Dean, University of the Gambia, 2009-2012; Lead External Examiner, (Post Graduate and Undergraduate), National University of Rwanda, 2009-2014; Adjunct Professor, Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, 2013-till date, and Adjunct Professor, Crescent University, Abeokuta, 2011-till date.

He is also an External Examiner, Centre for Petroleum and Energy Law, University of Ibadan, 2013-till date.

Sokefun is a member of several professional associations, including the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigerian Society of International Law.

He is well published, with several chapters in books, journals, and books too numerous to list.

Sokefun is married and blessed with children and grandchildren.