Techpreneur creates platform to boost learning

By Chinyere Basssey

An information communications specialist, Ms Stephanie Obi, has created an online platform to enable people conduct courses, geared at eradicating illiteracy in Nigeria and other African countries.

Inaugurating the facility in Lagos on Thursday, Obi said that the platform would assist people to offer online courses, receive payments, build websites, generate revenues and do other transactions.

She said the platform, known as “TrainQuarters’’, was designed to boost learning and to assist technology entrepreneurs to succeed in various businesses.

Obi, who bagged a first class degree in Computer Science from Covenant University at Ota in Ogun, said she is passionate about eradicating illiteracy in Nigerian communities.

According to her, the platform creates products for people to launch online courses and make money easily.

“There is huge educational gap in the country. The problem of education is not in teaching but in ensuring that people receive enough study of what they want.

“People create online courses on manufacturing, how to get jobs, make cakes and how to sew. TrainQuarters help people to solve technology challenges and equally make money.’’

The entrepreneur said that up to 300 people had enlisted on the platform with websites on information that people look for daily.

She expressed her optimism that many people would enlist in the platform in the near future, noting that the service was currently costing 79 dollars a month.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a three-minute presentation was made on how to access and use the platform. (NAN)