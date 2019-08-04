Unibuja best graduating student begs FG for job

……..As Kuje LG Boss offers her scholarship for Masters Degree

A 22 years old Miss Talatu Adamu, Best Graduating Student of University of Abuja has begged the Government, FCT administration and Multinational Companies to give her a job to enable her take care of her parents.

Adamu made the appeal in Kuje Abuja during a public lecture and celebration in her honour as the of the overall best graduating student.

The 22 year old graduated from the Chemistry Department in the 2018/2019 session with a Cumulative GPA of 4.82.

She appealed that a job would enable her meet her needs and those of her parents who struggled to put her through school.

She thanked her parents for their love and support during her studies in the university and called on the Federal Government to give adequate priority to Girl-Child education in the country.

Adamu said the present generation in FCT was coming up strong with hearty knowledge in different academic fields.

However, she called on the FCT Senator, Philip Aduda and the Kuje Area Council Administration, to strengthen and revitalise the scholarship scheme to help learning students from poor homes in FCT to advance in education.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT, Hon. Abdullahi Sabo, also appealed to the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, to consider the indigenes of FCT during admissions and employment opportunities in the institution.

Sabo lamented that the institution is supposed to be a catchment area for the indigenes of FCT who unfortunately found it difficult to gain admission even when they have earned the required scores.

According to him, employment was another area of concern, even as he alleged that the natives were denied employment.

“Talatu Adamu is the best graduating student of University of Abuja 2019, a little girl from a remote part of Kuje, has proved that dedication and hard work leads to success irrespective of class.

“As appreciation to promote education and learning, the present administration of Kuje Area Council is offering our dear Talatu Adamu, an automatic scholarship to any University of her choice to study Masters.

“I want yo use this medium to appeal to the new VC to consider our plight and give recognition to our children during admission process and employment when the need arise,” he said.

