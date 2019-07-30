UNICEF to strengthen education in Bayelsa

By Christian Ogbonna

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday said it would partner with Bayelsa, to strengthen the state education system.

Dr Judith Giwa-Amu, UNICEF’s Education Officer, made the remark in Yenagoa at a one-day stakeholder’s workshop on Dissemination and Editing of Bayelsa State Education Sector Plan for 2019 to 2028.

The workshop with the theme; “Stakeholders Consultation on 2019 to 2028 Bayelsa State Education Sector Plan’’ was a critical session to plan, edit and chat a way for more development in the state education sector.

She said the key plans for the state were: education sector plan development, education management intervention system, early childhood development, primary education policy implementation, enrollment drive campaign among others.

Giwa-Amu noted that the process involved situation analysis, identification of weaknesses and strengths of key documents, which would serve and provide strategic direction for education planners at state and local government levels.

According to her, using evidence-based sector plan is key to addressing issues that will challenge the smooth functioning of the system.

The Bayelsa Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, said the state government was committed to the development of its education sector.

He urged directors and staff in the ministry to get the accurate data of school enrollment in the state.

“Bayelsa is moving forward and we are committed to education development of our people and I believe we will get the best,’’ he said.

Mr Johnson Hector, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) urged the state government to always include teachers in any plan for education development.

“I am saying this because teachers play important roles in education development of any state. And without the teachers, education will not function well,’’ Hector said.