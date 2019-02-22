3 Nollywood films selected for Hollywood exhibition

By Joshua Olomu

Three Nigerian films, Lionheart, King of Boys and Up North, are selected for showcase at the 2019 edition of ‘Nollywood in Hollywood’ slated to hold on March 22 and 23 in Hollywood California, USA.

The event is organized by O2A Media, Inc. in partnership with the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California and The American Cinemateque, operators of the historic Egyptian Theater.

According to the organisers, the two-day event will begin with a red carpet and a screening at the prestigious American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre and at the World’s Premiere Film Education Institution of USC.

As a testament to the growing feat of Nigerian women in the film industry, women directed the selected films, all produced in 2018.

The event’s director of operations, Maceo Willis, reportedly said:“That’s simply amazing, in Hollywood, we struggle with diversity and inclusion.

“These powerful female voices from Nigeria are showing Hollywood how it’s done.

“We believe these remarkable films will be great representatives of Nollywood.”

‘Lionheart’,a directorial debut of Nollywood’s top actress, Genevieve Nnaji,is a Nigerian drama film produced by Chinny Onwugbenu, starring Pete Edochie, Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh and other Nollywood icons.

It premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Ontario, Canada, and was acquired and released worldwide by Netflix on January 4, making it the first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.

Lionheart is a story of Adaeze, a young lady who steps up to the challenge when her father, Ernest Obiagu, is forced to take a step back from his company due to health issues.

‘King of Boys’, directed by Kemi Adetiba, follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future.

As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she was drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

‘Up North’ is written by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye,directed by Tope Oshin Ogun and produced by Anakle Films and Inkblot productions.

Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, the film follows the tale of a young rebellious heir whose National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year does not go according to plan, as he is sent Up North to Bauchi State.

The film explores love, friendship, family politics and the tourism value of Northern Nigeria.

NAN reports that ‘Nollywood in Hollywood,’ now in its second edition, is an initiative of Ose Oyamendan, Nigerian-American filmmaker, to showcase some of Nigeria’s best films on global stage.

The event is designed to introduce Nigerian cinema to Hollywood, bridge the gap between the two film industries and create a platform for collaborations and trainings.

The inaugural edition which held in 2018, featured the screenings of acclaimed Nollywood films ‘Isoken’, ‘93 Days’ and ‘The Bridge.’