8-year old wins Kwadie Events dance competition

Eight-year old Jeremy Ikoli on Sunday beat 12 other contestants to win the 2019 edition of the Kwadie Events dance competition in Abuja.

The event, which was titled ‘Summer Fiesta’, featured food expo which attracted major food vendors, customers and fun seekers in the nation’s capital.

Ikoli, a primary four pupil from Bayelsa who won the first price of N50,000, said that he had only contested in church.

He said he was very happy to emerge the winner as he had no dance teacher, saying: “I am naturally talented.”

His mother, Ms Anita Effiong, who accompanied him to the event, said that she did not know how to dance.

Effiong, a single mother, said that she would invest the money in Ikoli’s education and upkeep.

“He is a very shy boy but I encouraged him to join the competition as I was confident he would win.

“He loves dancing as he had only competed in church dance competitions prior to this competition,” she said.

Sadiat Yusuf, one of the food vendors at the event, said she was impressed with the turnout as she sold out all her food on display.

“Good expo has always been the right place for food exhibitions and fun,” she said.

Another food vendor, Maimuna Abubakar who said Summer Fiesta was her 10th time of having a stand, however said she did not make much sales as was the case in previous occasions.

She said in as much as Summer Fiesta was crowded by vendors and fun seekers, she wished she had less food vendors to compete with.