Afropop singer Akfresh urges broadcast stations to support upcoming artistes

By Joshua Olomu

Fast-rising Afro-pop singer Akeem Jimoh, popularly known by his stage name ‘Akfresh’, has called on radio and television stations to support upcoming music artistes by playing their music.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

According to the “Iro and Won fe Yase” crooner, upcoming artistes need to be promoted, and the stations are the best platforms to bring them to limelight.

He, therefore, urged radio and TV presenters to play their music for fans and industry watchers to know them, instead of focusing on the music of established singers.

“The challenge I have is majorly what every upcoming act go through, which is getting your song for massive airplay.

“Shooting a standard video for and TV promotion is also a needed to promote upcoming singers.

“My targeted audience are all the lovers of Afropop music, and I must say that all Nigerians listen to Afro pop, which is part of every youth and adult day to day Playlist.”

The youngster explained that music legend King Sunny Ade, 2baba and Wizkid, were some of Nigerian singers that inspired him into doing Afropop. (NAN)