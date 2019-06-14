Aramide, Nigerian singer joins Gov. board of the Grammys

By Justina Auta

Nigerian singer, Aramide Sarumoh, a,k.a Aramide, and 18 others are to be inducted into the Recording Academy governing board of the Grammys.

The music star, while reminiscing on her music career revealed this on series on tweet posted on her twitter handle, @AramideMusic .

She recalled the time she started singing and how she wanted to just be heard and went on to reveal that after being an active voter of the Grammys recording academy for years, she finally gets to be inducted in its board.

“ And today I’m happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board. I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington DC Chapter board,’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aramide, a graduate of political science from the University of Jos is an Afro-Soul singer, her song “Iwo Nikan” earned her an award for Best Vocal Performance at the Headies 2015.

She has been performing in several popular events and shows since she rose to stardom in United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Dubai, Nigeria, Ghana etc.

She has released several singles including : “Killing Me’’, “It’s Over’’, “Feeling This Feeling’’, “I Don’t Care’’, “Love Me’’ and others.

The Afro-soul singer his a recipient of several awards including: All African Music Awards, Nigerian Entertainment Awards and The Headies.

Other notable celebrities that have achieved such level of greatness include popular Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who was invited to become a member of the Oscars award body in 2018

The actress, alongside Nigerian filmmaker Femi Odugbemi [Battleground, Gidi Blues] are among the 928 people who were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.