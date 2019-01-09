Basketmouth’s debut film, `The Exorcism of Alu,’ set for Jan. 15

By Joshua Olomu

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, a.k.a , Basketmouth, has announced his first feature film , “The Exorcism of Alu”, set for release in Cinemas across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Basketmouth shared a scary poster of the film on his Instagram Page, stating that the film is scheduled for release on Jan. 15.

He wrote: “For 6yrs I’ve been working on my very first feature film, my most challenging project.

“I kept it on the low because everyone I told doubted my ability to pull it off.

“Today, I present to you……The Exorcism of Alu, a horror/thriller movie. Brace yourselves for this one.”

He however did not give details of the cast and crew of the anticipated film.

Basketmouth, won the National Comedy Award and the awards for Best Stand-up Comedian of the Year in 2005 and 2006 respectively, having conquered the stand-up comedy world.

His venture into the movie industry, will make him be counted among Nigerian standup comedians such as Ayo Makun (AY), Julius Agwu, among others, who have delved into acting.