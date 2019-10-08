BBNaija: Watch Mercy receive SUV from Innoson Motors 

The Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke popularly known as Lamborghini has been made Innoson Motors brand ambassador.

The announcement was made by a company representative of Innoson while handing her over the N25 million car she won on Sunday.

Mercy was all smiles as she received the car.

Mercy emerged the first female to win the BBNaija competition after beating fellow housemates Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi to win the coveted grand prize worth N60 million.

After 99 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense, and nail-biting drama, Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show on Sunday night.

Watch video of the SUV presentation below: