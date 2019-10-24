BBNaija’s Esther, Frodd sign new ambassadorial deal

Former Big Brother Naija Housemates, Esther, and Frodd have been picked to join other high ranking Nigerian celebrities to become ambassadors for Nutmatville Tourism Megacity.

The two celebrities announced their latest achievement on Instagram to share the news with their fans.

Esther wrote: “I am grateful to Nutmatville for selection as an Ambassador of Numatville Tourism Megacity and for the allocation of the complimentary plots of land at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity. @numatville

While Frod expressed his excitement by revealing that he has joined over 700 other Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity.

