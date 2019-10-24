BBNaija’s Esther, Frodd sign new ambassadorial deal

Former Big Brother Naija Housemates, Esther, and Frodd have been picked to join other high ranking Nigerian celebrities to become ambassadors for Nutmatville Tourism Megacity.
The two celebrities announced their latest achievement on Instagram to share the news with their fans.
Esther wrote: “I am grateful to Nutmatville for selection as an Ambassador of Numatville Tourism Megacity and for the allocation of the complimentary plots of land at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity. @numatville
While Frod expressed his excitement by revealing that he has joined over 700 other Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity.
Good morning FroddNation, I have a NEWSLETTER for us . BREAKING NEWS !!!* Big Brother Naija 2019 Celebrities, *Chukwuemeka Okoye aka FRODD & Esther Agunbiade Esq* joins over 700 Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity. Gets complimentary plots of land each at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity worth millions of naira. – Let’s join hands together to uphold the emergence of Africa’s first & Largest National Tourism & Cultural Megacity in Nigeria… Endorsement confirmed by Amb. (Dr.) Jonathan Daniel in Abuja.. 21.10. 2019 @Jodelamedia.. https://www.instagram.com/p/B3-fHwQFOPe/?igshid=11khl74da32ng #slowtiger #froddnation #frodd
