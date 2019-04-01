Billionaire Moscow owners set to launch new club, ‘Hustle & Bustle’

Billionaire businessmen and popular Abuja entertainment moguls, Uyi Ogbebor and Ayokunle Akinbode, owners of the famous Moscow Underground, are set to launch yet another club.

The club situated on Aminu Kano Crescent, in Wuse II has been named Hustle with its 24-7 restaurant and lounge called Bustle.

The club which is said to have been constructed at a cost of over $5 million is currently undergoing structural work with a world-class architectural design.

Uyi and Ayo in a statement said, with Hustle & Bustle, they were sure of breaking their own records in the hospitality business, assuring patrons that the club’s sole purpose is to ensure maximum satisfaction for all.

“This should serve as a public notice that we have launched another club called Hustle. It’s external extension is called Bustle.

“As you are aware, the location is strategic and will serve as a live wire for the survival of nightlife in Abuja.

” As experts in this field, our target is to raise the bar of nightlife in the FCT. With Hustle & Bustle, we have resolved to take hospitality business to a different height in Abuja,” the statement read.

The duo however did not confirm the date for the official opening of the club but assured that it would be made public soon.

Recently, Forbes featured the duo of Ayokunle Akinbode and Uyi Ogbebor, as young successful entrepreneurs on the verge of changing business narratives in Africa.