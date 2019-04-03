Censors board seeks Police support to check unclassified films

By Joshua Olomu

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has solicited partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to enhance its fight against unclassified films and video works.

Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of NFVCB, said this when he led his management team on a visit to AIG David Folawiyo of the Department of Training and Development (DTD) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Thomas who congratulated Folawiyo on his recent elevation said as a Commissioner of Police, he was very supportive of the board in its enforcement operations.

He lauded the Nigerian Police for its crucial role over the years in supporting the operations of the NFVCB, as the key regulator of the film industry in Nigeria.

The NFVCB boss, however, said that the growth of the Nigerian motion picture industry has also made the enforcement and compliance operations of the board more tasking and consequently, which made collaboration with relevant stakeholders imperative.

“The Nigerian Police has been part of the reason why the NFVCB is standing tall in regulating our film industry, and we are quite appreciative of this and have not taken it for granted.

“Our enforcement raids across the country, including tough places like Alaba International Market, have been made successful with the help of the police.

“While appreciating your support, we would also like to request your support in providing training for our officers as Special Constabularies in order to boost our enforcement drive.

“We need to regulate what goes out for public consumption, as we have been fighting against the distribution of films and video works not licensed and classified for distribution in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remark, Folawiyo, who expressed delight at the visit, assured that the board’s request would be considered.

“ Once you formally request, we shall be very willing to get your officers trained, and to also give you slots to make your officers available for the Advance Detective Course,” he assured.

The Executive Director and his team also visited and felicitated with Mr Taiwo Lakanu, DIG in charge of Supplies and Logistics, who also assured the board of a cordial working relationship.

NAN reports that the NFVCB, established in 1993, is a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

The Board is empowered by law, to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlet across the country, as well as keep a register of such registered outlets, among other functions.