Famous singer Christina Aguilera relocates to Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera is set to join other popular world musicians including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey to launch a residence in Las Vegas, U.S.

“Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” will open at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31, as the growing number of musicians show their presence in Las Vegas.

Aguilera announced 16 performances which tickets started selling on Saturday.

The Grammy winner released her debut album in 1999 and is known for hits such as “Genie in a Bottle,” ”Beautiful” and “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Aguilera released the album “Liberation,” last year. Two of its songs — “Fall in Line” with Demi Lovato and “Like I Do” with GoldLink — earned nominations at the 2019 Grammys, airing Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

Others who have made Vegas a temporary home include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.

Fox News