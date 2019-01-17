Females now taking ‘Best man’ position at weddings – Nigerians react

By Justina Auta

The present trend by some grooms opting for their female friends taking up the best man duties at their weddings has elicited divergent reactions from some residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Traditionally, the role of a best man is usually for a male close confidante of the groom.

Most times, this female “best man’’ wear tuxedo, suit or the traditional attire “agbada’’ also known as “babanriga.’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notable celebrities like Etinosa Idemudi was part of the groomsmen during Daniel K Daniel’s wedding and Kemi Adetiba at Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s traditional wedding in 2017.

Similarly, musician Simi was among the groomsmen during OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi’s wedding, as well as Sameera Ahmed, Don Jazzy’s Personal Assistant was part of her brother’s groomsmen in 2016.

Mr Taiwo Micheal, a businessman said he picked his twin sister to play the role of his best man because they were close and she was most suited for the job among his friends.

“We are very close and who better to serve as my best man on that special day than her? Moreover, I met my wife through her’’ he said.

According to him, he sought for the consent of his then wife to-be and his twin before carrying out the act.

“I had to seek their opinion individually to ensure they will be comfortable with the idea to avoid any embarrassment,’’ he said.

Similarly, Emmanuel Sunday, a media practioner said he opted for a female best man during his wedding because of their friendship, loyalty and to honour her.

“There are some of us who have females as best mate, genuine friends without any string attached who have stood and supported us through thick and thin.

“I am so fortunate to have a female friend that is like a “brother to me, who supported us throughout our courtship, introduction and traditional marriage that was why I asked her to be my best man and she accepted.’’

Also, Reuben Sarki an artiste said though he was unmarried, he would prefer a female best man at the appropriate time to avoid any clashes or envy amongst his numerous male friends.

“I wouldn’t want a situation, where any of my friends might feel bad about my choice of best man over them, so I would prefer my long time female friend to take that role.

“Moreover, they said what a man can do, a woman can do it better, so would give it a try because women are good in planning and ensuring a hitch-free events without any mishap.

On her part, Miss Faith Samuel, a make-up artist said she was indifferent about the trend.

“I am indifferent to this trend because the female might be his best friend or a close relation, and as long as the bride is comfortable with it, I see nothing wrong with it,’’ Samuel said.

Deborah Joseph, editor of Brides magazine, said that the key for many people is to break with convention.

‘People are keen to have an individual, bespoke wedding,’ she says.

‘They hope people will remember the day by the fact that they have done something different. I have seen mums walking brides up the aisle.