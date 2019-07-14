Fire on The Mixer: DJAN-backed DJ contest set to hold

……….Online DJs Forum underway

Fire on The Mixer, a National Disc Jockeys contest is set to hold in Abuja Nigeria, the organisers of the contest announced in Abuja on Sunday.

The contest which is the third in the series, is an annual DJ contest backed by the DJ Association of Nigeria (DJAN)

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the organiser of the contest Mr Collins Cokco said that the 2019 edition was going to be a major improvement from previous ones and will accommodate many more DJs across Nigeria.

According to Cokco, the 2019 edition will have intended participants registering online, to do away with challenges encountered during registration in previous editions.

“After successfully hosting 2 editions of FIREONTHEMIXER: DJ Contest in Abuja, the team was able to piece together the key challenges they confronted in the course of the delivery.

“To put an end to the challenges, an Information Technology solution was deployed and that is what led to the new model of the DJ Contest.

“The new system is designed to host DJ contests online with amazing voting, registration and rating system while accommodating more DJs.

“Fill the long lasted vacuum “Online active DJ forum” for Nigerian DJs and also serve as a medium for Nigerians to contact and hire DJ across the country when they have events,” he said.

Mr Cokco explained that the new platform will allow for DJs to showcase their talents and tell their stories through the online platforms.

Announcing the reward for the winners, Cokco said that the first prize would attract a Pioneer DJ DDJ-SB3 DJ Controller and N300,000 N300,000; second price a Laptop and N100,000 while the third price would attract a 3-Channel Scratch Mixer and N50,000.

“To apply, visit www.DJplaycloud.com, go the menu, click on “DJ contests” select “fireonthemixer 2019” and click “enroll”.

“DJ registration starts on the 15th July and ends 15th August, 2019 while voting starts 16th August and ends on 20th October, 2019

“The best 10 DJs will be selected from the platform to perform at the Grand Finale in Abuja in November 2019,” he said.