Golden Globes Awards 2019: Full list of winners

The Golden Globes for movies and television, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

British talent had a lot to celebrate at the Golden Globes, with Christian Bale, Olivia Colman and Richard Madden among the winners.

Below is the full list of the winners in all categories:

Best Actor, TV Musical or Comedy – Michael Douglas

Best Motion Picture, Animated – Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Actor, TV Series Drama – Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best TV Series Drama – The Americans

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series/TV movie/Series – Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress, Limited Series/TV movie – Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Original Song, Motion Picture – Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Actress, TV Series Drama – Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture – Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Screenplay – Green Book

Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie – Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy – Christian Bale, Vice

Best Motion Picture Foreign Language – Roma

Best Actor, Limited Series Or TV Movie – Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Director, Motion Picture – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Actress, TV Series Musical Or Comedy – Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy – The Kominski Method

Best Limited Series/TV Movie – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress, Motion Picture Drama – Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy – Green Book

Best Actress, Motion Picture Drama – Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture Drama – Bohemian Rhapsody

The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association beginning in January 1944,[1] recognizing excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

The annual ceremony at which the awards are presented is a major part of the film industry’s awards season, which culminates each year in the Academy Awards. The eligibility period for the Golden Globes corresponds to the calendar year, that is from January 1 through to December 31.