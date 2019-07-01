I’m also victim of sexual abuse -TY Bello

Nigerian popular musician TY Bello, has added her voice to the ongoing debate on rape following the allegation leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo.

TY Bello who took to her Instagram page to state her own experience noted that she was also sexually abused at her younger age.

She said that being silent after she was sexually abused killed her slowly.

The 40-year-old singer said that she only found relief because of her relationship with God.

Read her post on her Insagram page below: