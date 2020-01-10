JUST IN: Nigeria’s renowned author Chukwuemeka Ike dies

A traditional ruler in Anambra state, and Nigeria’s renowned Author, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike is dead.

He was aged 89.

Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike, an Author of many novels including Toads for Super, Bottled Leopard and The Naked gods among others, was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

Sources within the Community, said the Prolific Author died Friday night after some health challenges since December, where he was admitted at the Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

The late monarch studied history, English and Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan and earned a master’s degree at Stanford University.

Among many of the younger generation, he was popular as the author of Expo ’77, a critical look at academic examination abuses in West Africa.

Ike was a former registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Chukwuemeka Ike, started early education in his native town. He left his town for further education at Ife-Mbaise and then from 1945 to 1950, he attended Government College Umuahia.

He started writing at Umuahia for the school magazine, The Umuahian and he was also influenced by teacher that included Saburi Biobaku, who had honours in English from Cambridge.