Kennywood actor sacrifices trade mark for Buhari

By Aisha Ahmed

Kannywood actor, Bello Muhammed, has decided to cut his trade mark hair in fulfilment of a promise to do so if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected.

Muhammed said on his Instagram page, generalbmb4pmb, that the hair cutting event would hold in Kaduna.

The Plateau-based actor, actively took part in campaigns and rallies for All Progressives Congress (APC), and is well known for his support for Buhari.

In a video he posted on Instagram page, he said, that Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state would witness the event on a date to be announced later.

“I made a promise of cutting off my identity and pride, which happens to be my hair in appreciation of the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to power.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello Muhammed was among many Kannywood artistes who run voluntary campaigns the President.

Muhammad is popularly called BMB and a strong pillar to contend with in the Hausa movie industry.

He was Born in Jos in Plateau State and had his early contact with Europe in his quest for livelihood.

The film producer, director, actor, editor and script writer attended Islamiyya primary school and Government Secondary School Riom.

He directed movies, ‘Rai’, ‘Uwar Miji’, ‘Saki Uku’ and many others. (NAN)