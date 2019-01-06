Mama Burna Boy steals the show at MVP awards night

By Anita Eboigbe

Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, clinched the most wins at the 2019 Soundcity MVP Awards, taking home four plaques including ‘African Artiste of the Year’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he also took the ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Listener’s Choice’ and ‘Best Make MVP at the award show held in Lagos on Saturday night.

But the real winner of the night was the mother of Burna Boy,Bose Ogulu, who collected his third award.

Upstage, the woman sporting a strapless gown, wowed the crowd by thanking Phantom, the producer of his hit song ‘YE’, for his support and contributions to his success. She also thanked the fans, You Tube and Kanye West.

And she added: “Expect more madness from Burnaboy this year”.

Watch Mama Burna:

Davido and Wizkid got one award each in the ‘Best Pop song’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ categories.

The ceremony also featured performances from Teni, Victo AD and Niniola.

Although the first Soundcity MVP Awards was first held in 2016, since 2007, the winners are chosen by the viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs’ website and a select committee of the industry stakeholders.

Full list of winners below.

Best Male MVP

BURNA BOY- Winner

Best Female MVP

BUSISWA- Winner

Best Hip Hop

AKA – Winner

Best Pop

DAVIDO- Winner

Best Collaboration

SOCO – STARBOY FT WIZKID, TERRI, SPOTLESS & CEEZA MILLI- Winner

Digital Artiste of the Year

MR EAZI- Winner

Video of the Year

HEAL THE WORLD – PATORANKING- Winner

Best Group or Duo

NAVY KENZO- Winner

Song of the Year

YE – BURNA BOY- Winner

Best New Artiste

TENIOLA- Winner

Viewer’s Choice

SOMISO – WANDE COAL- Winner

Listener’s Choice

YE – BURNA BOY- Winner

African Producer of the Year

PHANTOM- Winner

African Artiste of the Year

BURNA BOY- Winner

African DJ of the Year

DJ NEPTUNE- Winner

Soundcity MVP’s also had special awards to entrepreneurs, all of which were presented by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu:

“Innovation and Excellence in Business Entrepreneur”-Ladipo Lawani.

“Innovation and Excellence in Sports”- Ahmed Musa

“Innovation and Excellence in Fashion”- Papa Oyeyemi

“Innovation and Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence”- Bolatito Ovia

“Innovation and Excellence in Community and Socio-political development”- Ebenezer Wikina

“Innovation and Excellence in The Creative Arts”- Clarence Peters