Music review: Davido drops unimpressive single in New Year

By Siji Odusola

After a successful 2019, Superstar Nigerian Singer and Song Writer, David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido, opened the year with a new song titled ‘2020 Letter To You’.

The song kicks off with Davido advising and encouraging his listeners in the lyrics.

“Manage your state, magnify your office, comport yourself. Be true to yourself, I live this life at a pace that any man can go. Know your place and dedicate your role, to the fate that you will die alone,” the lyrics say in part.

Truly, the first verse passes across a message to listeners in a creative way, advising listeners to improve on themselves. But as the song goes on, the singer missed it all in the second verse.

His writing skill in the second verse is a little bit shallow, the lyrics are random and not brainy. It is as though he is saying just anything that popped in his head.

The song does not have the potential of becoming a hit and even the singer by now should have realised that.

The rhythm, beat and lyrics sound too mediocre. More so, his lyrics in the second verse is not in line with the first verse.

The song could get “thumbs up” from some music lovers considering the fact that some Nigerian music listeners are sometimes sentimental, especially when a song is coming from a prominent artist, not minding if the artist is really communicating in the song or not.

The single, produced by Vsix, has also received mixed feelings from fans on social media as some music lovers expected more from the singer.

Unfortunately, the music star decided to start off the year with a simple freestyle structured song to motivate his fans.

However, there are speculations on social media that Davido was trying to ‘shade’ someone on his lyrics. This was said considering the song was dropped amidst the recent saga between Peruzzi (his record label artist) and Patrick Anyaene (onetime Peruzzi’s manager).

Davido is a great artist and he had won multiple awards so far in his music career.

He had been consistent in the music industry for almost 10 years and his hard work and musical talent undeniably brought him this far.

His musical prowess is unquestionable but his job on the newly released single is more like a back pedal for the music giant.

Undoubtedly, the music star had an exceptional 2019 as he did not only sell out ‘The 02 Arena’ in London but also released ‘Blow my mind’, a song featuring American singer, Chris Brown.

The video to the song amassed one million views in 11 hours, making it the fastest Nigerian music video to gain the most views within the first 24 hours of its release.