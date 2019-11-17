Nigerian Film corporation trains 130 youths on cinematography

By Joshua Olomu

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has trained 130 young and upcoming creative artistes in film, video production and photography in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the young artistes were handed certificate of participation on Saturday night at the closing ceremony of the workshop tagged “Special Cinematography Training for Youths and Emerging Talents.”

The three-day event had veteran industry players, scholars from the academia, as well as top officials of the NFC as resource persons and facilitators for the young thespians.

Participants were taught the basics and rudiments of Production Management, Digital Cinematography, Acting and Directing for the Screen, as well as Set Design/Special Effects.

Other modules included Film Production (Shooting and Editing), Intellectual Property Protection and Marketing and Exhibition Strategies, among other topics.

Dr Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director of the corporation, in his closing remark, commended the youths for painstakingly going through the training.

He then urged them to apply what they learnt in the pursuit of their careers, adding that the aim was to equip them as emerging professionals in the motion picture industry.

“There is no doubt in my mind that indeed within the past few days, we have all learnt something new in film production.

“I am assured that you will effectively deploy the new or additional skills gained here, so that you will add value to the quality of films and creative works undertaken by you.

“I closely monitored and at some point watched you engage in the film shoot and other activities of this training workshop.

“Impressively, we have watched what you have been able to produce under 48 hours, and it confirms that given the resources and opportunities, you will excel beyond expectation,” he said.

Mr Bako Iliya, President of Students Union Government (SUG) of the National Film Institute (NFI), expressed gratitude for the training opportunity on behalf of the participants.

He noted that the skills and experience garnered from the workshop would spur the emerging filmmakers and actors to always strive for excellence.

NAN reports that high-point of the ceremony was the screening of a short film and a documentary, written, directed and produced by the participants at the end of the training. (NAN)