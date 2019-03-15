Nigerian musician Emex E.O.T targets London, American audience

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Emmanuel Thompson, a.k.a Emex E.O.T, who invented the “Walamusic’’ (a fusion of Afrobeat and Afropop) on Thursday said his biggest dream was to have sold-out musical concerts in London, America and India.

Emex E.O.T., who is currently signed with GMG Records Label, said in Lagos that he worked hard to equip himself in writing music, production and fashion skills during his sojourn in India.

The “Good Vibes’’ crooner also revealed that he recently signed a music distribution deal with a music distribution company in Nigeria “FreeMe Digital’’

“I recently signed deals with FreeMe Digital for the distribution of my music and with EL CARNAVAL LTD to create an equipped platform to promote my musical materials and contents in Nigeria and beyond.

“Having a sold-out musical concert in London, America, India and other countries is my biggest dream in Life and I am working towards achieving that feat,” he said in a statement by Emmanuel Offei, Manager, GMG Records and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Emex E.O.T , his next strategic plan is to work and collaborate with great local and international acts like Wizkid, Sarkodie, Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Diamond, Timaya, Tubaba, Flavour, Drake and Justin Bierber.

NAN reports that Emex E.O.T was born in Lagos by Akwa-Ibom parents but later travelled to India where he stayed until his return to Nigeria in 2017.

He has been a professional musician for three years and has three hit tracks: “Kontrol”, “Priyanka” and his very recent track “Good Vibes” are gaining massive airplays locally and internationally.