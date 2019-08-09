NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Saturday

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospect of thunderstorms and rains over the Northern and Central cities with moderate rains over Southern cities on Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Maiduguri and Potiskum axis of Northern States during the morning hours.

It further predicted better chances of thunderstorms over the region during the afternoon/evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius

and 20 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central States, moderate rains are expected in the morning over Yola, Jalingo and Bauchi axis with chances of light showers over Abuja.

“Later in the day, there are chances of thunderstorms over the high ground areas during the afternoon/evening period.

“Day and Night temperature values are expected to be 25 to 33 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are expected over the Southern States except over Eket and Calabar axis where there are slight chances of early morning rains.

NiMet forecast moderate rains over most parts of the region with day and night temperature of 28 to 30 and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)