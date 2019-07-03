Njoku, APGA Chairman bags Lucia Group’s prestigious award

The National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Mr Edozie Njoku has received the prestigious award from Lucia Group, organizers of Miss Bikini beauty pageantry.

Njoku was conferred with the award during the group’s beauty pageant which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive officer of the digest internationale Licia group Mr Abayomi Rusewe said that the award was in recognition of the efforts which the APGA chaiarman had made in the development of youths and the entertainment industry,

Runsewe said that the award is not a cash and carry kind of award but rather a recognition of welfarism and philanthropist disposition of the awardee as he was thoroughly screened by a team of panelists.

He added that Njoku has contributing financially to youths and entertainment development.

Mr Edozie Njoku who was recently elected Chairman of APGA during the convention in Imo state, in his reaction, thanked the group for the honor accorded him

He added that among other things that his current position as APGA National Chairman would do is to concentrate more on rebuilding and repositioning of the party to take the shape of a national party.

He said that his passion for youth empowerment and development led him to politics and would do everything to ensure that Nigeria youths got their fair share.