Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie cheats death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has survived an auto crash on his way from Lagos to the southeastern part of the country.

The actor, in a post on social media on Wednesday, said he was driving on 100-120km/h on Tuesday when he lost control of his car just before he got to Ore, Ondo State.

“I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right.

“I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

“Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises,” he said.

The actor thanked God for sparing his life and his fans for their prayers.

“I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well,” Yul said.

The former aide to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, advised that people should get close to God.

“Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity. Be close to God. God is everything!” he added.