Nollywood to premiere star-studded movie “Stepping into Maggie’s Shoe” in UK

By Emmanuel Afonne

Plans have been concluded for the premiere of Nollywood film “Stepping into Maggie’s Shoe” (SIMS) in the United Kingdom (UK) and other European Countries from March 20.

Dr Malcolm Benson, President, UK Nollywood Producers Guild, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday from UK stated that the film would be premiered in London at the Odeon IMAX Greenwich.

Benson stated that the faith-based movie directed by Mr David Okeowo is about love, forgiveness, betrayal and scandal, starring actors such as Liz Benson, Eucharia Anunobi, Uche Osotule, Emma Oh My God, Juliana Olayode and Femi Jacobs.

“SIMS passionately tells the story of a young wealthy Pastor who is desired by most of the single ladies in his congregation.

“The sudden loss of his previously unlettered, dumpy wife to suicide opens the doors to a new wife, many other sins, new challenges and a ministry in disarray.

“No one is left out of the charade of shame and greed as the characters in the movie mirror real-life situations, thereby making the movie a must-watch for everyone.

“It teaches the lessons of greed and covetousness while portraying the path of goodness that brings salvation,” the statement quoted Benson as saying.

Benson further stated that the film was premiered in Lagos on Dec. 22, 2019 but that it would be released to cinemas across Nigeria on April 10, after the premiere in UK.

He urged those wishing to attend the London Premiere for a personal encounter with the lead actors and other important dignitaries to grace it to contact Benalex Media on 07930202250 or http://www.benalexmedia.com or visit www.benalexmedia.com. (NAN)